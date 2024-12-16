Despite Ban, Nigeria’s Cooking Gas Import Surges To N68.9bn

Share

Despite the ban on importation of cooking gas and removal of import duties, 66 million kilogrammes (66,000 tonnes) of bulk cooking gas valued at N68.9 billion ($41.74 million) are expected in the country before the end of the year.

The ban declared by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, intended to mitigate the soaring price of gas took effect from November 1, 2024, based on the belief that all LPG exports would cease until the domestic market achieves stability and sufficiency.

However, findings from the Nigerian Shipping data explained that 66 million kilogrammes (66, 000 tonnes) of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), being the last batch ordered by importers are expected in four ships at the Lagos New Oil Jetty (NOJ) and Bulk Oil Plant (BOP) in Lagos.

From last week, Alfred Temile will berth with 26,000 tonnes; LPG Knokke, 10,000 tonnes; Permian Lady, 22,000 tonnes and Surville, 8,000 tonnes as the country battles with 1 million tonnes deficit.

Currently, the country’s consumption is estimated at 1.5 million tonnes, while domestic supply is less than 500,000 tonnes, leading to a short supply of 1 million tonnes N1.09 trillion ($685 million) in the local market.

Findings from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) revealed that the country’s exports from Escravos was 181,000 tonnes in January-October, while NLNG’s Bonny Island terminal sold about 134,000 tonnes in JanuaryOctober domestically.

NNPCL’s data indicated that between January and October, Nigeria produced 1.37 million tonnes of gas and exported over a million tones before it was banned.

In January, 156,552 tonnes; February, 134,067 tonnes; March, 136,686 tonnes; April, 133,923 tonnes; May, 142,415 tonnes; June, 147, 634 tonnes July,165, 217 tonnes; August, 163,652 tonnes; September, 145,320 tonnes and October, 155,547 tonnes.

Recall that the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria LNG Limited and the Vice President of Bonny Gas Transport, Mr Philip Mshelbila, had explained that in 2021, NLNG increased its LPG supply commitment from 350,000 metric tonnes (or 28 million 12.5kg cylinders) to actual delivery of 400,000 metric tonnes (or 32 million 12.5kg cylinders), thereby directing most of its production into the domestic market.

He added: “This commitment to do all that we possibly can and supply 100 per cent of our LPG production to the domestic market.”

However, import of LPG was N194.68 billion in quarter 1, 2024, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) as only 20 LPG vessels were servicing Nigeria’s market from Europe.

Also, only 12 LPG depots are in Lagos with capacity to store 69, 968 tonnes (6.9 million litres), while only NAVGAS and New Oil Jetty (NOJ) terminal in Lagos are the only jetties getting regular supply.

In October 2024, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) explained that the average retail price for refilling a 5 kilogramme (kg) cylinder of LPG (cooking gas) increased by 3.23 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N6,690 recorded in September 2024 to N6,924 in October 2024.

