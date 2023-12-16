Despite Backlash, Portable, Pasuma Performs At Lagos Church (Video)

Popular Fuji musician, Alabi Pasuma and controversial street-hop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable have both performed at a celestial church in Lagos despite the backlash that followed their invitation.

New Telegraph recalls that the invitation of the two artists had earlier generated controversies on social media after the Lagos-based church unveiled the duo as guest artists for its praise night.

However, the Celestial Church leader, Olatosjo Oshoffa, condemned the invitation of the singers, a few days back by stopping the singer from performing at the praise night.

Also, the church presiding pastor, Aderemi Dabiri, has addressed the singers’ invitation while reacting to the backlash.

According to the cleric, he invited secular musicians to win souls for Christ.

However, amid the condemnation, a video of the two artists performing at the praise night on Friday surfaced on the internet.

Pasuma was spotted in a casual shirt and trousers, while Portable opted for a white garment, aligning himself with the church’s dress code.

He was seen passionately performing his popular track, “Zazuu,” with congregants enthusiastically joining in, creating an atmosphere of excitement and shared celebration within the church.

Watch Video Below: