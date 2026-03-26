Despite Aggrieved Members In PDP, Convention Can’t Be Stopped – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has said that, though there are aggrieved people within the fold of the party, the proposed national convention will go on as planned.

Wike disclosed this when he addressed newsmen in Abuja after inspecting road projects in the city centre and the construction of housing units and hostels at the Bwari Campus of the Nigerian Law School.

He noted that while he acknowledged the existence of some aggrieved persons in the party, he doesn’t believe that there are any factions.

Wike vowed that the forthcoming national convention of the party can’t be stopped, but noted that genuine reconciliatory moves by the aggrieved groups shall be considered.

He said, “That there is a convention doesn’t mean there will be no reconciliation. The convention will go on; everything has its own time.

“ I don’t know which camp you are talking about now. There’s only one PDP. So it would be wrong for me to say the other camp.

“ I don’t know whether any other camp exists. But we know that, naturally, some individuals may not be happy.

“ If you say so, okay, yes, some individuals may not be happy and have called to say ‘let bygone be bygone’ but not faction. There’s only one PDP now”.