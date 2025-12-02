Barely 12 hours to the commencement of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke dumped the party alongside the state Chairman, Sunday Bisi.

However, the party has announced its plans to go ahead with the primary election on Tuesday, December 2, regardless of the governor’s defection.

New Telegraph recalls that Bisi, on Monday, said the suspension and counter-suspension of key national officers, who play statutory roles in conducting congresses, primaries, and transmitting candidates’ names to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had thrown the process into confusion.

He further stressed that the ongoing crisis rocking the national leadership of the PDP may have forced Governor Adeleke to jettison his interest in seeking the party’s ticket for the 2026 Osun governorship election unless an INEC-recognised resolution is reached within the stipulated timeline.

Hours after his press statement, a resignation letter purportedly signed by Governor Adeleke surfaced online, dated November 4, 2025, in which he cited the party’s national leadership crisis as his reason for quitting.

Following the development, the PDP national secretariat, through its National Organising Secretary, Hon. Theophilus Shan, maintained in a letter dated December 1, 2025, that the primary would proceed as planned on December 2, 2025.

The letter read, “Sequel to the earlier notice of 28th October, 2025 to the gubernatorial primaries and the successful completion of congresses to elect ad-hoc delegates and National delegates in Osun State on the 24th and 29th of November, 2025, the Party hereby reminds strategic stakeholders and the general public that the primaries to elect the gubernatorial candidate will hold on December 2nd, 2025 at Atlantis Multipurpose Hall, Ring road, Osogbo, Osun State, 10 am.”

He noted that the Electoral Committee for the Primary has been constituted and will oversee the conduct of the exercise accordingly.

The letter advised, “The candidates cleared for the primaries are advised to behave in accordance with the provisions of our party’s constitution and in the interest of law and order, as any act of indiscipline will be severely punished.”

Meanwhile, a top security source confirmed that the primary may not hold at the venue due to several threats, and that the exercise must not proceed because the state leadership has taken its stance.

The source said, “They have threatened both the owner and the manager of the venue never to allow the party to hold. This may force them to change the venue to another place. But we are on top of the situation.”

Also, a source within the party who pleaded anonymity said, “The primary will hold as scheduled, but we have yet to know the venue; we have changed the earlier venue. Security is guaranteed for all the delegates.”

Also, one of the organisers of the Primary, simply identified as Abiodun, said “the state chapter of PDP is threatening us but we won’t panic. We are going to hold the primary no matter the threat.”