Despite Acting For 46 Years, I’m Still Struggling – Yemi Solade

Speaking at the event, he said, “When young people walk up to me and say things like, Daddy make me a star, I say if I have done 46 years and still struggling, then who are you?

“They should be ready to pay dues, do the art right, so that the art can do them right.”

READ ALSO:

This is coming after the actor shared a cryptic post on battling depression, sparking reactions from fans.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star shared a photo of himself in an agitated state with hashtags on depression.

He said, “God please, #depressed #depression #depressionawareness #depressionhelp #depressed.”

In another post, the actor said, for one to thrive in Nigeria, one has to be affiliated with one cult or the other.

“Nigeria, to live and survive in it, one must belong to a cult. it is real.”