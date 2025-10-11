Desperation Of Politicians Hindering Use Of Technology For Credible Elections – Okoye

…warns early campaigns distract public officials from governance.

A distinguished human rights lawyer, Mr. Festus Okoye, was until recently the National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in charge of Information and Voter Education. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he offered a compelling overview of the country’s electoral reform journey since 2015. Okoye detailed the significant strides and persistent challenges that have shaped Nigeria’s democratic landscape since then and what government and other stakeholders can do to enhance the quality of election being conducted by the commission. Excerpts:

What’s your general assessment of elections that have been conducted in recent times by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under the leadership of the immediate past chairman?

The conduct of elections in Nigeria is complex and demanding. It represents the largest logistical efforts that can be made by government during peacetime. We are discussing an election that requires the movement of personnel and materials to 176, 846 polling stations across 8, 809 wards, spread over 774 local government areas (LGAs) in 36 states and the FCT. This election involved 93,469,008 registered voters (for the 2023 general polls).

The electoral management body trained 798,255 presiding officers and assistant presiding officers. Also, in the period under review, the commission trained 27,963 supervisory presiding officers and 24,292 collation and returning officers. For the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections, the commission hired 91,382 vehicles, 3,019 boats, and 88,090 motorcycles.

It accredited 1,574,301 polling agents and 68,657 collation agents. This represents a logistical nightmare. The commission needs to transport personnel and materials to riverine areas on the high seas, requiring the Navy’s gunships to protect personnel and supplies.

The Air Force assists in moving the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System to various locations. Human carriers are employed to traverse mountainous terrains. The commission oversees party primaries, receives nominations, publishes the names of duly nominated candidates, monitors party finances, and conducts civic and voter education, all while managing a sometimes-turbulent electoral environment created by desperate political parties and politicians.

The key point is that running elections involves multiple stakeholders. Security agents must secure the environment for effective deployment. Political parties must conduct transparent and credible primaries and agree to follow the established rules.

The media and civil society groups must carry out civic and voter education. The Executive and the Legislature must allocate and release sufficient funds for the commission to perform its functions. It is a substantial undertaking.

Additionally, the commission sources security printers from abroad to produce sensitive election materials and stores them at the Central Bank (of Nigeria) to prevent tampering and cloning. Balancing public expectations with legal frameworks is a significant challenge. Adopting a strict approach might appeal to many observers and analysts in such situations, but managing the process requires a careful balancing act.

Do you think the commission has strengthened or enhanced the numerous reforms and innovative approaches it has introduced since 2015?

The commission has made significant progress in the electoral process. Some innovations and changes require ongoing refinement and protection from the efforts of desperate politicians. The commission believes that technology can resolve specific issues in elections but emphasises the importance of a gradual integration of technology.

However, it also acknowledged albeit painfully that the desperation of the political elite in electoral matters is perplexing and may lead them to undermine technological innovations. The Smart Card Reader was used for voter accreditation, but after the 2019 general elections, the political elite undermined and bypassed the system.

As a result, the commission intensified its efforts by developing the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (iREV). Additionally, the decision to make polling unit election results accessible to the public, a long-standing demand by citizens and election observers, is part of this early choice of election technology.

The INEC Results Viewing (IReV) portal is a dedicated web platform that allows the public to view polling unit results as soon as polls close on election day. This approach has been used in several elections conducted by the commission over the past few years.

Specifically, the uploading of polling unit results to the IReV portal was implemented in 105 constituencies where the commission held off-season elections since August 2020. The results remain viewable on the portal, making the IReV an invaluable tool.

For the 2022 Act, the commission made several recommendations to improve the quality of elections, enhance the use of technology, conclude candidates’ nominations early, and ensure timely funding for elections. Through the amendments, the commission is required to publish the timetable and schedule of activities 360 days before the election.

Political parties, in their turn, must complete their primaries and submit the names of candidates 180 days before the general election. The commission is also empowered to decide how to transmit or transfer election results. The Act further requires the Commission to ensure that persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups receive adequate support to participate fully in the process.

It also encourages the use of Smart Card Readers or other technological devices for voter verification. The Act redefines over-voting in relation to accredited voters. Additionally, the commission has the authority to review election results to ensure that declarations are made voluntarily and that outcomes adhere to the law, regulations, guidelines, and manuals.

These reforms are vital for trustworthy elections. One important lesson is that reforms must be reinforced, and the commission must always stay a step ahead of politicians and political parties. Another key lesson is that the human factor is crucial for successful innovation.

Without a democratic attitude from the political class, reforms will remain tentative, and we will continue to refine our innovations after every election.

From what you can see, what have been the major drawbacks for INEC in its bid to conduct a credible poll in Nigeria?

The meaning of a credible election varies. Do our elections genuinely reflect the voting preferences of the Nigerian people? My answer is yes. Nigerians have yet to achieve the level of credibility they deserve in our elections. Our elections should be celebrated as a festival of democracy.

They must reach a point where people go to polling stations in a calm and peaceful atmosphere. We must create an environment where voters can cast their votes from the comfort of their homes, and the results will genuinely reflect their preferences.

Sometimes, the constitutional and legal framework for conducting elections is not finalised on time, which affects the Regulations and Guidelines for running elections. The National Assembly should quickly finish work on the electoral framework to give the commission enough time and opportunity to plan for a successful election.

The commission is also overwhelmed. The National Assembly should listen to the Nigerian people’s wishes by establishing the Political Parties and Electoral Offences Commission. It is also vital for political parties and their candidates to realise that there are consequences and sanctions for those who damage the integrity of the electoral process. The political class must respect voters as the true holders of sovereignty. When they usurp the voters’ role through deceit, it leads to democratic decline. The security agencies involved in the Inter Agency Consultative Committee on election security should prioritise the nation’s interests above those of the government or ruling political party. There must be a democratic meeting of minds and a national consensus to do what is right.

There have been calls in some quarters to remove the power of appointment of officials into INEC from the president. Do you support this call?

Constitutionally and legally, it is the President’s duty to nominate the Chairman, National Electoral Commissioners, and Resident Electoral Commissioners. When making these nominations, the President must consult the Council of State and then present the nominations to the Senate for confirmation.

It is vital to broaden the pool from which the President chooses. The President could establish a selection committee to assist in vetting potential Chairmen, National Electoral Commissioners, and Resident Electoral Commissioners.

Those being considered or shortlisted must not have been members or associated with any political party for at least five years before their appointment.

In your opinion, why has it been challenging to deliver a credible poll as a nation? How can we overcome the apparent obstacles?

Conducting elections is challenging. Credible polls cannot take place unless all key players in the electoral process agree on the methods and procedures for conducting them. An election involves several phases, each with different stakeholders. The foundation of an election is a credible voter register.

We must continually adopt new technologies to update the register, ensuring that only eligible voters are listed and that only validly registered voters participate in elections. Political parties must adhere to the rules and manage their affairs democratically.

Party primaries must be conducted democratically, and validly nominated or elected candidates are forwarded to the electoral management body. As I pointed out, the electoral legal framework must be in place at least two years before an election.

Political parties and their candidates must allow the people to be the sole determinants of electoral mandates. When elections are conducted according to guidelines and procedures, the judiciary will have less to do, and they will not be dragged into the fray as if they have replaced the electorate.

What are your views with respect to early campaigns by politicians for 2027?

Early campaigning harms our electoral process. It distracts public officials from governance and gives the impression that politics is the only thing that counts. Sadly, political parties and politicians often use third parties and anonymous groups to run these campaigns.

They also exploit loopholes in the law to carry out their activities. The National Assembly must clearly and unambiguously define campaigns and third-party campaigns, and the penalties for breaches must be strong enough to deter those inclined to break the law.