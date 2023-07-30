Desperate Political Jobbers Out To Tarnish DG’ Image – Pencom

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has said that the desperation and ‘jostle for political appointments’ by interested elements is at the root of orchestrated blackmail against its Director General/ CEO Mrs Aisha Dahiru.

The pension regulator, in a statement on Sunday, alerted the public to renewed campaign of outrageous falsehood against the Commission (PenCom) and its Director General, Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar, over some imagined financial impropriety.

An online medium outlet ( Not New Telegraph) claimed PenCOM DG was paid millions of dollars in estacode for foreign trips during the Covid-19 lockdown, citing an official document it claimed to be in its possession.

The documents, it said revealed that the PENCOM boss received millions of dollars from 2019 when she was an acting Director General of PENCOM and continued in 2020 when she was confirmed as the substantive DG. It said fraudulently acquired proceeds were fretted into acquiring assets.

Reacting to the report, Pencom said

promoters of the fiction report went to the extent of manufacturing documents and listing non-existent bank accounts to make the fabrication look real, fiction remains fiction and can never become the truth no matter how many times it is repeated and recycled.

“It was alleged that the Director General was paid millions of dollars as estacodes for foreign trips she did not embark upon in 2020.

“This poor attempt at calumny is exposed by the fact that there was a global lockdown in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic during which international travels were restricted.

“Offices were shut down and most people had to hold virtual meetings. It is, thus, most outlandish to suggest that any government agency would claim to be paying allowances to its officials for international travel when most airports were shut down globally.

More so, official foreign trips require strict documentation, including air tickets, stamped passport pages, and evidence of the number of days spent”.

” Rates for estacodes are standardised. If the DG were to spend two years abroad without returning to the country for one day, it would still be impossible for her to claim a million dollars as estacode”, it said.

It urged the public to ignore the fake documents and the discredited allegations being recycled at the slightest opportunity.