Desperate Man United Add Garnacho To Deal For Osimhen

M a n c h e s t e r United are des – perate to land Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, and are planning to include Alejandro Garnacho in the bid that will be submitted to Napoli for the signature of the Nigerian star.

Napoli and Manchester United are reportedly working on a transfer for Alejandro Garnacho, aiming to facilitate Victor Osimhen’s potential move to the Premier League.

The report suggests Garnacho has already agreed to join Napoli this January, with coach Antonio Conte outlining his plans for the Argentine winger, according to Il Mattino Manchester United had previously made a serious bid for Osimhen during the winter transfer window, confirmed by Napoli’s sporting director, Giovanni Manna.

However, the Nigerian striker turned down the move. Napoli are prepared to sell Osimhen for €75 million this summer, and his transfer to Old Trafford could progress more smoothly if Garnacho becomes part of the deal.

