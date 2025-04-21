Desperate Liverpool Ready To Beat Chelsea, Newcastle For Aina

Share

Liverpool are ready to firm up their pursuit of Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina, identified as the appropriate replacement for Trent AlexanderArnold.

Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid as negotiation for a contract extension has stalled and according to CaughtOffside, Forest defender, Aina has been pencilled down as replacement for the Englishman.

Aina, 28, has had an impressive season at Nottingham Forest and could be available for free this summer, with his contract expiring in two months. His performances have also attracted interest from Chelsea, Newcastle, and Tottenham.

The Chelsea academy graduate, known for his versatility and strong defensive play, could fit well into new Liverpool boss Arne Slot’s tactical plans. Aina can play as a traditional or inverted rightback and ranks among the top right-backs in Europe for ball recoveries and dribbles.

While he doesn’t match Alexander-Arnold’s at – tacking numbers, Aina offers solid Premier League experience, defensive consistency, and a lower wage—reportedly earning around £40,000 a week, compared to Trent’s £180,000.

He has featured in 30 league games this season, scoring twice and assisting once, and Forest are still hoping to extend his con – tract before rivals swoop.

