Desperate Liverpool Chase Form To Brentford

Liverpool ended a four- game losing run in emphatic fashion on Wednesday as they claimed a 5-1 Champions League win at Eintracht Frankfurt and now have a chance to get back on track in the league at Brentford in the evening kick off on Saturday.

.The manner of the victory in Germany will also please under-pressure Reds boss Arne Slot as his side responded to conceding an early goal to fight back, but Brentford should put up a fight as they have only lost once at their Gtech Community Stadium home this season. Brentford have picked up a win over Manchester United and held Chelsea to a draw at home this season but Liverpool are a side they have struggled against in recent seasons.

The Merseyside outfit have won each of the last five games between these two sides and should come into the game in confident mood after their m i d w e e k romp. Brentford didn’t offer a great deal in a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in their last home game after conceding an early goal, and it could be a similar story against the defending champions on Saturday so a Liverpool win is a con- fident pick here. Liverpool won both games against Brentford 2-0 last season but we could be in line for goals at both ends in West London on Saturday.

Slot’s side have strug- gled for clean sheets as they have managed just two in 13 games across all com- petitions this season, while Brentford have a reasonable attacking record with 11 goals scored in eight Premier League games. As such, a 3-1 win for the visitors is the correct score prediction, potentially with a late away goal to kill the game off, and Hugo Ekitike is a clear contender for an anytime goal. The France international scored against former club Frankfurt, taking his tally to seven goals fort the season across all competitions