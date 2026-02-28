Desperate Dortmund Aim To Close Gap On Bayern In Klassiker

Borussia Dortmund will be seeking redemption when they host arch-rivals FC Bayern Munich in Saturday’s Klassiker at the Westfalenstadion, knowing anything short of victory could end their Bundesliga title ambitions.

Dortmund’s Champions League hopes were dashed in Bergamo on Wednesday, compounding a difficult week for the Black and Yellows.

However, Edin Terzić’s men must quickly refocus as they attempt to trim Bayern’s commanding eight-point lead at the top of the table.

With 19 wins from 23 league matches, Bayern remain firm favourites to retain the crown. The Bavarians also head into the derby better rested, having had no midweek European assignment.

Bayern claimed a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season and have been ruthless in front of goal, netting an astonishing 85 goals in just 23 Bundesliga matches.

Yet Dortmund have shown resilience in recent meetings and, driven by urgency are expected to pose a stern challenge on home turf.

The hosts have scored at least twice in nine consecutive league matches, while four of their last six games have produced over 3.5 goals.

Bayern, too, have been involved in high-scoring affairs, with at least four goals recorded in three of their last five matches, setting the stage for another goal-laden encounter.

At the heart of Bayern’s attacking charge is England captain Harry Kane, who arrives in Dortmund in scintillating form.

The prolific striker has netted nine goals in his last six matches across all competitions and boasts 28 Bundesliga goals already this campaign.

While Dortmund’s desperation could make the contest finely balanced, Bayern’s cutting edge may ultimately prove decisive.

A narrow 3-2 victory for the visitors appears plausible, particularly if the hosts are forced to commit bodies forward late on in search of a result For Dortmund, it is a must-win battle to keep their fading title dream alive.

For Bayern, it is another opportunity to tighten their grip on the Bundesliga crown.