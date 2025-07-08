Desperate Coaches Blame Referees For Super 8 Failures

As the 2024/2025 Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 8 Play-off entered Match Day 2 on Monday, some coaches have shifted focus from their teams’ lackluster performances to controversial officiating, blaming referees for their failure to secure crucial wins.

Yobe Desert Stars came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Doma United in Monday’s opening game at the Stephen Keshi Stadium. The hard-fought win propelled Yobe to the top of the Northern Conference standings with four points from two games.

Despite their defensive lapses and missed opportunities, Doma United’s head coach, Akinade Onigbinde, chose to target the match officials for his side’s defeat.

READ ALSO:

“In the second half, we came out to play. But our eventual defeat has to do with officiating, let’s be frank with ourselves,” Onigbinde said in a post-match reaction.

“The first Assistant Referee came under pressure from the Yobe Desert Stars’ bench. That pressure influenced decisions, including the foul that led to their second goal. It’s very painful,” he added.

In the second fixture of the day, Wikki Tourists’ goalless draw against Barau FC also ended in frustration, as Head Coach Abdul Maikaba echoed similar sentiments about the officiating crew.

“I’m not happy with the officiating. The referees took sides and I’m not happy at all,” Maikaba stated.

However, critics say the coaches may be using officiating as a scapegoat to mask their teams’ inefficiencies especially poor finishing and tactical discipline.

Wikki Tourists, for instance, squandered multiple scoring chances, including clear-cut opportunities with the goalkeeper off his line.

As the tournament continues, attention is now on whether coaches will address tactical shortcomings or continue to deflect blame. Match officials, meanwhile, face increased scrutiny amid calls for fair and consistent officiating in Nigeria’s lower-tier football league.