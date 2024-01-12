Desperate Chelsea Raise Bid For Osimhen to €140M

Premier League powerhouse, Chelsea are reportedly gearing up for a blockbuster transfer, willing to spend a staggering €140 million to secure the services of Napoli’s star striker, Victor Osimhen.

This potential move comes in the wake of Osimhen’s standout performances last season, contributing significantly to Napoli’s Serie A triumph.

The 25-year-old striker, recently crowned CAF Player of the Year for 2023, has experienced a comparatively subdued season, scoring seven goals in 13 Serie A appearances as Napoli languishes in ninth place on the table.

Chelsea, recognising Osimhen’s potential, aims to rejuvenate his form and is said to be ready to meet the Nimrod MT 140 million release clause specified in his recent contract extension with Napoli.

Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea’s coach, sees Osimhen as a crucial addition to enhance the team’s attacking prowess and goal-scoring capabilities.