DESOPADEC Aligned With Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E Agenda –Group

Delta Fresh Vision has reaffirmed that the Delta State Oil- Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) remains a key driver of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E Agenda, dismissing claims that the administration had de-prioritised the interventionist agency.

In a statement jointly signed by its Acting Chairman, Wilberforce Arinze, and Public Relations Officer, Grace Akaighe, the group described as “ill-informed and mischievous” the narrative that DESOPADEC had been sidelined in favour of broader state-wide development policies.

According to the group, DESOPADEC was established by law to cater for the socio-economic advancement of oil-bearing communities in Delta State, with equal representation across the Urhobo, Itsekiri, Ijaw, Isoko, Ndokwa, and Ika nationalities.

They stressed that the Commission, under Governor Oborevwori’s watch, has been fully aligned with his administration’s M.O.R.E Agenda, recording significant projects in infrastructure, healthcare, education, housing, security, environment, and human capital development.

The statement highlighted that DESOPADEC had delivered over 60 road and jetty projects across various ethnic nationalities, built new health centres in communities such as Egbokodo, Ugbori, Ode-Itsekiri, and Orugbo, and upgraded facilities at Koko General Hospital, Egberide, and Utagba-Uno.

The group added that in the housing sector, more than 50 residential bungalows had been constructed in communities, including Oboghoro, Ajansan, OgheyeEgboroke, Kokodiagbene, and Tuomo.

In the education sector, it said that over 55 schools have been renovated or newly built, including Iwere College, Beach Secondary School, and Azama Zion Primary School, alongside the provision of ICT facilities.

According to the group, the Commission had also expanded electricity access, installed solar-powered street lights, improved water supply systems, and provided transformers to underserved areas. The group noted that the DESOPADEC Skills Academy had empowered thousands of youths and women with starter packs, seed grants, and vocational training in ICT, fashion, welding, catering, and other trades.

Young entrepreneurs received N500,000 grants, while women beneficiaries were supported with N100,000 each, alongside equipment such as laptops, generators, ovens, and tailoring machines, the group stated.

Reaffirming the credibility of DESOPADEC’s leadership, the statement commended the Commission’s Managing Director, Chief Festus Ochonogor, and Chairman, John Nani, for their dedication in executing the Governor’s vision for oilbearing communities. Consequently, Delta Fresh Vision urged Deltans to disregard the “false narratives” being peddled by critics, stressing that DESOPADEC remained firmly on course under the Oborevwori administration.