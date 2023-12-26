Desmond Elliot, Wife Celebrate 20 Years Wedding Anniversary

Veteran Nollywood actor turned politician, Desmond Elliot has celebrated his 20-year wedding anniversary with his lovely wife, as he pens a heartfelt message accompanied by a lovely photoshoot.

Taking to his Instagram page, Desmond showered encomium on his wife for being the best life partner.

Expressing his undying love for her, he thanked her for always tolerating his strong-headedness.

He wrote, “20 years gone by and I love you more and more each passing day.

We have been through the mills, tough times and pains. We are going through happy feelings, experiences and thrills. What’s most heartwarming is, we are doing it …TOGETHER.

“Thank you for putting up with this occasionally strong-headed person. Thank you for being a shoulder to cry on, lie on and sleep on. Thank you for being my partner, my friend, my WIFE.

“Thank you for being BABAMAI. I love(d)you then. I love you now. I love you tomorrow. Yours Dezinbong”

See his post below: