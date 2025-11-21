Desmond Elliot, Rita Dominic, Sam Dede, Others Honoured At NFVCB’s 5th PAO Nigeria Digital Content Regulation Conference

The National Films and Videos Censors Board (NFVCB) has concluded the 5th Peace Anyiam-Osigwe (PAO) Nigeria Digital Content Regulation Conference at the Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos. Held November 18 to 19, the two-day conference, themed, ‘From Volume to Value: The Future of the Nigerian Motion Picture Industry in the Digital Age,’ brought together a wide array of film and television practitioners, including producers, directors, actors, and scriptwriters.

The event was declared open by the Director-General of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), Ali Nuhu, who represented the Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa. A major highlight of the first day was the special recognition of renowned filmmaker and culture connoisseur, Bolanle Austen-Peters, for her immense contributions to the growth of Nollywood.

The award was received to a roaring applause from the audience. She was among nine honorees, including Joy Odiete, Femi Odugbemi, Funke Akindele, Moses Babatope, Chioma Ude, and production companies Cinemax and FilmOne, with the popular movie ‘Gingerrr’ also receiving an award. The conference featured intensive panel discussions tackling critical industry issues.

The opening session, which delved into the conference’s core theme, featured Busola Tejumola, Stephanie Linus, and Femi Odugbemi and was moderated by Steve Ayorinde. Day two commenced with a keynote address by Naz Onuzo, CEO of Inkblot Studios, followed by sessions focused on ‘Growing the Film Audience At Home And Abroad’ and ‘Breaking Down Barriers: The Future of Gender Equitable Film Narratives’.

The conference culminated in a closing ceremony that honoured 23 veteran film practitioners marking their 50th and 60th birthdays this year. The NFVCB, led by the Director General, Dr.Shaibu Husseini, hosted a glamorous reception for the veterans. The celebrants included industry icons such as: Taiwo Adeleye; Saeed Mohammed; Ronnie Dikko; Seyi Siwoku; Aquila Njamah; Bond Emoruwa; Chimdi Chiama; Segun Arinze; Ngozi Ezeonu; Hafiz Bello; Lillian Ama-Aluko; Ahmad Sarari; Francis Onwochei; Princess Teju Agunlejika; Adebayo Tijani; Kingsley Ogor; Desmond Elliot; Ali Baba; Rita Dominic; Sam Dede; Eucharia Anunobi; Jude Chukwuka; Steve Gukas. The event is the fifth edition of the conference and the second under Husseini’s leadership at the NFVCB.