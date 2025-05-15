Desmond Elliot Reflects On Political Journey, EndSARS Protest Encounter

Share

Actor and Politician Desmond Elliot has expressed his gratitude to former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole for introducing him to the political arena, including a pivotal moment where Oshiomhole facilitated a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

In a candid interview with Chude Jideonwo, Elliot recalled the moment Oshiomhole took him to meet the President, saying, “One day, Oshiomhole took me to Asiwaju and said, ‘This is my son, and he’s interested in politics.’ Asiwaju looked at me and said he knew me already and liked me. It was still a surprise to me.”

Elliot, who has been serving as a lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, also discussed his experience running in the 2023 elections against fellow actor Olumide Oworu.

He emphasized that, despite the competitive nature of the race, he harbors no ill will towards Oworu. However, Elliot expressed disappointment over the endorsements of some senior colleagues who publicly supported his opponent.

“I wasn’t upset with him,” Elliot stated. “I was hurt by the veterans who endorsed him.”

In addition to his political journey, Elliot reflected on his terrifying experience during the 2020 #EndSARS protests—a nationwide demonstration calling for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a controversial police unit accused of extrajudicial killings and extortion.

Desmond Elliot, who was serving as a lawmaker in Lagos during the protests, revealed a near-miss with assailants during the unrest. He recounted how he narrowly escaped an attack by unknown individuals while attempting to navigate the tense situation.

The #EndSARS protests sparked widespread youth activism, though Elliot faced backlash at the time for his remarks in a plenary session where he referred to Nigerian youths as “children,” an opinion that was widely criticized during the demonstrations.

Elliot’s political and personal experiences continue to resonate within Nigerian politics, especially as the country prepares for future elections.

