Desmond Elliot Lauds Wife On 20th Wedding Anniversary

Desmond Elliot, the Nigerian actor and law- maker, is celebrating 20 years of marriage to Victoria, his wife. Desmond took to Instagram on Tuesday to share loved-up photos with his wife. In an accompanying caption, the politician thanked Victoria for supporting him through thick and thin and playing the roles of a “partner, friend, and wife”.

The 49-year-old also assured his wife of his everlasting love. “Twenty years gone by and I love you more and more each passing day. We have been through the mills, tough times and pains. We are going through happy feeling, experiences and thrills.

What is most heartwarming is, we are doing it together,” he wrote. “Thank you for putting up with this occasionally strong headed person. Thank you being a shoulder to cry on, lie on and sleep on. Thank you for being my partner, my friend, my wife. Thank you for being Babami. “I love(d)you then, I love you now, I love you to- morrow.” The couple tied the knot in 2003 and their union is blessed with four kids.

In June 2022, Desmond showered praise on his wife on the occasion of her birthday. He described her as his “most treasured gift” and wished her the best things in life. “You are indeed my most treasured gift, my joy, a sister, lover, friend and teacher. I thank God for yet another birthday celebration, Babamai,” he had said.