Desist From Provocative Comments Over S’Court Judgement- Group To Opposition Leaders

…Solicits support for Tinubu on Renewed Hope Agenda

A pro-democracy group, under the aegis of The Parliamentarians Bola Ahmed Tinubu Support Group, has urged the leaders of the opposition political parties in Nigeria including the presidential candidates in the last general election to refrain from inflammatory or incendiary comments about the verdict of the Supreme Court.

The group in a statement signed by Hon. Bayo Idowu on behalf of the group’s media committee, which was made available on Wednesday to New Telegraph in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, enjoined the opposition parties and their candidates to join hands with the President on his Renewed Hope Agenda for the advancement of the Country.

Other members of the Media Committee included Hon Opeyemi Ajayi, Hon Muyiwa Abegunde, and Hon Adebayo Morakinyo.

While congratulating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the apex court, the group said “The country is in need of all her citizens to pull her from the brink of economic hazard it has been plunged into in the years past”.

“We welcome the verdict of the Supreme Court on the Presidential Election Petitions filed by the duo of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party and Mr. Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party respectively. This Judgment, it has confirmed the maxim that: there should be an end to litigation.

“Furthermore, it has legitimized the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the authentic and genuine winner of the February 25, 2023 Presidential Election. The judgment has shown that the judiciary is concerned with the procedure and remains the only place for adjudication of cases without fear or favour.

“The decision of the Supreme Court to have dismissed the petitions for lacking in merit has further reinforced the principle of Law rather than emotions.

The group noted that when the matter was before the Supreme Court, the behaviour of the litigants, particularly the Appellants, to whip up sentiments and emotions was antithetical to jurisprudence and constitutionalism” the statement reads in part.

It also commended the President for the actions taken so far and not to have been slandered from his duty by false accusations of drug peddling, certificate forgery, and non-qualification for the office he is occupying.

He should continue to hold the banner of faith that right is might. The group calls for support from all and sundry to the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu so that the Renewed Hope Agenda as enunciated by him will be achieved.

The group also urged the presidential candidates of the opposition parties in the last Presidential Election to restrain themselves from making incendiary and inflammatory statements about the decision and judgment of the Supreme Court as those statements are capable of setting the country in flame politically.

“The country is in need of all her citizens to pull her from the brink of economic hazard it has been plunged into in the years past,’ the statement said.