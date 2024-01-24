Desist From Having Transactions with Job Racketeers, OSGF Warns

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) has warned the people to desist from having any transaction with job racketeers claiming to come from the office.

In a press release issued by the Director of Information on the office, Segun Imohiosen, it alleged that a certain Musa Magudu has been swindling unsuspecting Nigerians with fake appointments and claiming to be representing or being affiliated with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume

“In addition, the fraudster with this phone number, 08033453597 has been swindling people with a cloned phone number, 08032260729 purported to be SGF on True Caller; through which he was able to fleece the public of their hard-earned money.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the aforementioned phone number does not emanate from the SGF. And Mr. Musa Madugu is not an employee of the OSGF, and has no any affiliation whatsoever with the SGF. In this regard, the Office expressly disclaims all liabilities for or damages of any kind arising out of having any transaction with this fraudster.

“The general public is hereby notified that the OSGF has no mandate to offer employment to Boards of the various Agencies, Parastatals and Extra-Ministerial Departments. Also, members should desist from having any transaction with job racketeers claiming to be from the OSGF.

“In view of the above, the SGF warns fraudster to desist forthwith from using his Office to dupe members of the public or face the wrath of the law.

In the event of any suspicious activity or concerns about potential fraud or job racketeering involving OSGF, kindly report immediately to the following official contact channels: on Facebook: @OfficeoftheSGF; Instagram: OfficialOSGFNG and X (formerly Twitter): OfficialOSGF and e-mail: Info@OSGF.gov.ng.”