Desist From Borrowing Spree, Idakolo Tells Tinubu

The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should deviate from path of borrowing spree, a path toed by immediate past government, an Economist and Wealth Management Expert, Mr Gabriel Idakolo, has said. Idakolo, who kicked against government’s plan to seek approval to borrow additional $7.8 billion and €100million, said if granted by the National Assembly, it will further hurt the economy.

The fresh loan bid would rise Nigeria’s foreign loan component to about $51 billion. President Tinubu had approached the Senate for the approval of another $7.8billion and €100million loans. The request of the President was contained in a letter to the Senate read during the plenary by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio on Wednesday. The President’s fresh loan bid came a day after he presented a N2.18trillion supplementary budget to the National Assembly.

The letter from the President read: “The Senate may wish to note that the past administration approved the 2022–2024 borrowing plan at the Federal Executive Council, which was held on the 15th day of May 2023. “The projects cut across all sectors with specific emphasis on infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, water supply, security and employment as well as financial management reforms, among others.

“The total facility of the projects and programmes under the borrowing plan is $7,864,508,559 and then in Euro, 100 million respectively. “In addition to the Federal Executive Council approved 2022-2024 external borrowing plan. Consequently, the required approval is $7,864,508,559 and in terms of euros, 100 million euros.

“I would like to underscore the fact that the projects and programmes borrowing plans were selected based on positive technical economic evaluations as well as the expected contribution to the social economic development of the country, including employment generation, skills acquisitions, supporting the emergence of more entrepreneurs, poverty reduction and food security to improve the livelihood of an average Nigerian,” the President noted.

According to Tinubu, the projects and programmes will be implemented in all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory. “In view of the present economic realities facing the country, it has become imperative that the resolve to use external borrowing to breach the financing gap which will be applied to key infrastructure projects, including power, railway, and health, among others.

“Given the nature of these facilities and the need to consolidate the country to normalcy, it has become exigent to request the Senate consideration and approval of the 2022- 2024 external borrowing plans, to enable the government to deliver its responsibilities to Nigerians through expeditious disbursement and efficient projects implementation,” the President further stated in the letter to the Senate.

But speaking to Sunday Telegraph on the danger of resorting to loans, Idakolo advised government to utilize better options such internal revenue mechanism as a means of funding its obligations. He said: “We are expecting this government to depart from the consistent borrowing of the past administration, which has lead us to our present economic quagmire.