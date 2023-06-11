Designs Made From Recycled Materials At Fashion Finest Africa

Fashions Finest Africa, one of Nigeria’s biggest platform for new and emerging fashion entrepreneurs in its fifth edition held a two-day inspiring event to help promote enterprise in fashion. At the second day of the event, the Design for the Future Competition, which was another highlight of the event, took place.

The competition started with over 150 entries but the judges whittled it down to 10 finalists, who showcased their amazing designs created from recycled materials in order to promote Sustainable Fashion.

These brands were; Azach, Craftmann Bespoke, Dust of the Earth, JNSPRTN, RVMPD.NG, Mohseems, F.GEE Creative, Dwelling and Estaz.

After a keen competition amongst the finalists, Craftsman Bespoke won the competition earning him a prize of N1 million in seed funding for his business over the course of one year, mentorship opportunity with Sola Oyebade, and access to the FFA Community where he gets exclusive opportunities in the fashion space. It was a truly inspiring and transforming moment.

In his Welcome Address, the Fashions Finest Africa CEO; Sola Oyebade explained the rationale behind doing this show for the past years, stat- ing that many of the designers that are showcased on Epic Show are not given the opportunity to showcase anywhere else.

“We consider ourselves as the starting point and ‘spotlighters’, our dole goal is to give young fashion entrepreneurs a fighting chance at least to become successful business and that’s what Fashions Finest Africa has always been about since it’s inception from the UK”.

This year’s show had in attendance over 40 exhibitors and 30 designers that showcased, some of the designers that showcased include Kofo’Oba, Vu- doh, House of Dof, Diidee Designs all the way from Nasarawa, 4evayoung by Ujuestelo, Dr Legend Clothing, Posh- nova, JP Kouture from London and many more.

The event, which held on the 3rd and 4th of June at Balmoral Convention Centre Victoria Island, Lagos, began its first day with a thought – provoking and insightful Business of Fashion conference which had in attendance over 150 new and emerging fashion entrepreneurs.

The Conference, which was themed “Fashion for the Future” featured a theme session by seasoned serial entrepreneur, Seyi Olubi- Adebayo; Panel discussion which centered around the topic “Positioning Your Brand for the Global Market and had as panelists prominent fashion entrepreneurs like Teni Oluwo, Founder Style Territory; Akin Faminu, Fashion and Lifestyle Content Creator and Bakare Mubarak, Cultural ambassador and tallest model in Sub-Saharan Africa.

A definite highlight for the Conference was the Fireside Chat with International Fashion Stylist and Designer, Toyin Lawani