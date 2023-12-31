Designers to Watch In 2024

The last quarter of the year 2023 witnessed a great outing for many Nigerian indigenous fashion designers. Both up and coming fashion designers and already established designers made their mark in October, which is usually the beginning of the fashion weeks. There were several epic moments at different fashion shows that took place in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja and other entertainment hubs around Nigeria. Established designers like Emmykasbit were the focus of all eyes when Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo Olu wore his brand to close the Lagos fashion Week 2023.

For the first time in 12 years of unveiling her fashion brand, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, held a fashion show to unveil her 80 pieces collection called ‘Tapestry Tropicale’. Marvy Olugu, creative director of House of Marvee, showed the world the beauty of women’s body in her handcrafted ‘playground’ collection. Menswear and women’s wear brand, Mai Atafo, had a grand stylish event to showcase his 76 pieces Satorial Reverie collection at Eko Convention Centre.

Toyin Lawani, founder of Tiannah Place Empire, hosted an exclusive exhibition, showcasing some of her most iconic looks over the years, with stars including ex-BBNaija housemates. Lawani has shown that there is no limit to what can be used in making dresses. In recent times, she designed a dress with 15,000 balloons, mop, alligator pepper and wrist- watches. Her fans can’t wait to see what she will come up with come 2024 Adebayo Oke-Lawal was round the world with his Orange culture brand while Beauty Queen fashion designer, Maryam Elisha, graced the prestigious Washington DC with her sequin embellished Couture dresses.

Indeed, Nigerian fashion industry is witnessing tremendous growth. The creativity and talent is strong enough to compete with the world. Many Nigerians in Diaspora have also agreed that coming home to make their clothes has been the best decision in recent times, given the increase in number of talented tailors and crafts, making it not so luxurious to pay so much abroad to get the same service which could cost less when made in Nigeria. As we sign off the fashionable year 2023, we look forward to 2024, which will unveil more remarkable talents, who are patiently waiting, honing their crafts to take the world by storm.