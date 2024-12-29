Designers to look out for in 2025

Share

As we bid year 2024 goodbye, it is important to remember renowned Fashion designers that created exceptional fashion for celebrities, beauty Queens that brought glory home and those who keep making Nigeria proud at home and beyond.

In no particular order, they are, Vee Kee James, Tianah place Empire, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Mai Atafo , Mudi Africa, Rikaoto By Me, Ugo Monye.

Vee Kee James is nicknamed the million dollar fashion designer, whose designs are a remarkable work of art because of the way it sculptures a woman’s body. She has become one Nigeria’s biggest export in the fashion industry.

Ejiro Amos Tafiri

Renowned Nigerian Fashion Brand, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, EAT, held her guests spellbound as 100 models walked the exquisite runway created at the Royal Box event suit, Lagos.

For a fashion show that held within two hours to showcase Ejiro Amos Tafiri ‘s Spring Summer 2025 (SS 25) collection titled ‘Symphony of convergence,’ it was a non stop walking by of 100 gorgeous female and male models.

Rikaoto By Me

Beauty Queen designers brand, Rikaoto By Me, made the dress that Miss Universe Nigeria winner, Chidimma Adetshina wore to make history as the first black to become first runner-up at Miss Universe world 2024.

Ugo Monye

Ugochukwu Monye, the visionary creative force behind the brand UGO MONYE, has spent years reshaping perceptions of African royalty through his exquisite craftsmanship and innovative designs.

His recent collection, “Ife Aso Anyi”, epitomized his dedication to African excellence, originality, and pride.

His expertise is what could make superstar musician like Davido walk the runway at Lagos Fashion Week.

Mudi Africa

Mudiaga Clement Enajemo started his brand, Mudi Africa, when many of the present designers had no idea how fashion would evolve in Nigeria. With 30 year in the bag, Mudi Africa has styled presidents around the world and has remained relevant in the industry.

Mai Atafo

Ohimai Atafo’s brand is now synonymous with Best Dressed at several red carpets. His brand has styled young men who come out winning at prestigious events like the African Magic Viewers Choice Award.

Tianah place Empire

We all know the kind of fashion Toyin Lawani’s brand chuns out every year. Her brand is for the most exclusive clients who want the worth of their money in weight and creativity. Tianah place Empire has made a name for itself with being exceptionally innovative and breaking down boundaries.

These and many others, are some of the renowned Fashion brands to look out for in 2025.

Have prosperous New Year.

Share

Please follow and like us: