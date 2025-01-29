Design Week Lagos, EcoBank, Arts Ministry Partner To Launch Exhibition

Share

Design Week Lagos is partnering with Ecobank Nigeria and the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy to present Nigeria’s inaugural Design and Innovation Exhibition 2025, according to a press release.

The statement quoted Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, as saying: “This exhibition offers a distinctive avenue for our nation’s economic advancement.

By harnessing the synergy between Nigerian creativity and the manufacturing sector, we can modernize and innovate our products, promote the production of Nigerian creativity and furniture, and strengthen our economic connections.”

It also quoted Titi Ogufere, Founder of Design Week Lagos and the Design, Innovation, and Inventors Hub of Nigeria, as saying: “The Design and Innovation Exhibition 2025 is more than a celebration of design; it represents a bold step toward positioning Nigeria at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

By fostering collaborations between designers and manufacturers, we aim to develop innovative products that not only serve local markets but also establish Nigeria as a global leader in design and manufacturing exports.

This initiative underscores our commitment to building a sustainable industrial ecosystem that celebrates local talent and drives economic growth across Africa.”

