…Describes Civil Service As Backbone Of Effective Administration

President Bola Tinubu yesterday declared that the administration had prioritized key welfare policies to improve the wellbeing of staff.

He said the new national minimum wage, the consequential adjustments to salaries arising from the new minimum wage, and the approval of the Pension Bond Scheme, were some of the instruments to boost morale of the workforce.

He spoke on the imperative of data gathering and management by Ministries, Departments and Agencies for people – centred and evidence- based governance.

The President, who spoke further on his administration’s effort towards enhanced and vibrant work force, said:

“Accurate, secure, and sovereign data is the lifeblood of every reform we pursue. “Data is the new oil, but unlike oil, its value increases the more it is refined and responsibly shared.

“I therefore direct all Ministries, Extra-Ministerial Departments, and Agencies to capture information rigorously, safeguard it under the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023, and release it swiftly for public value, ensuring the highest data protection and privacy standards.”