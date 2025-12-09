American singer and songwriter Jason Derulo on Tuesday said he has introduced strict personal boundaries in the workplace following a protracted legal dispute that has taken a toll on his career and finances.

Speaking in an interview with Graham Bensinger, Derulo revealed that he no longer allows himself to be alone in a room with any female colleague.

The decision, he explained, comes after nearly two years of dealing with a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by aspiring artist Emaza Dilan—an ordeal he says has cost him millions of dollars and damaged business relationships.

According to Derulo, the case, refiled this year in New York, had previously been dismissed on procedural grounds in both California and Nevada. Despite the lack of a substantive ruling on the allegations, the singer says the fallout has been severe.

READ ALSO:

“I will never be alone in a room with a woman that I work with… ever, ever again,” he said. “That case was dismissed twice.

“And I lost so many brand deals, relationships, over a story that was not even slightly believable. Why didn’t they post the dismissal at least? Wouldn’t that be fair?”

Derulo expressed frustration that while the initial claims received widespread media coverage, the subsequent dismissals did not attract the same level of attention. He believes this imbalance contributed to long-lasting reputational harm.

The lawsuit, now active again in New York, accuses Derulo of sexual harassment and retaliation. While no court has yet examined the substance of the allegations, the singer says the experience has fundamentally reshaped how he navigates professional interactions, especially with women.

He noted that the lingering public scrutiny has forced him to be more cautious, even as he continues to maintain his innocence.

“The artist also lamented the business losses he has suffered, describing them as a direct consequence of accusations he believes were unfounded.

As the refiled case proceeds, Derulo says he hopes for a fair evaluation of the facts, but in the meantime, he is adjusting his professional conduct to protect himself from similar situations in the future.