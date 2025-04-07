Dermatologist Warns Women Against Wig Glue

Share

A consultant dermatologist Folakemi Cole-Adeife says using wig glue can cause inflammation, hair loss, and scalp irritation and traumatise hair follicles.

Cole-Adeife, who works at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital Ikeja, told journalists on Sunday that many women apply wig glue to their scalps to ensure their wigs or frontal hair stays in place.

She said: “Wig glue can cause inflammation, hair loss, scalp irritation and even traumatise hair follicles.

“As a Dermatologist, I do not think wig glue is absolutely necessary.”

She said though there are people with aesthetic preferences, women can wear wigs without glue or use mild ones if they have sensitive skin.

“My advice is to ditch the wig glue.

There are nice wigs with good frontals that also look kind of original or like the human hair, and try not to traumatise your innocent follicles because it does not end well.”

