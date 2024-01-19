Derivation: Oil Communities Accuse Okowa Of Diverting N1.2trn

The Oil and Gas Producing Communities of Delta State have accused the former Governor of the State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa of diverting the sum of N1.2 trillion derivation fund meant for the development of the oil-bearing communities in the state.

The leaders of the communities, drawn from the Urhobo, Ijaw, Itsekiri, Isoko and Ndokwa Ethnic Nationalities, made the allegation on Friday at a news conference in Abuja.

In an address read on their behalf by Chief Sheriff Mulade, the group said that Okowa who governed the oil-rich state from 2015-2023 received over N1.2trillion as thirteen per cent ( 13%) of oil derivation funds but failed to deploy same to the development of the target communities.

Mulade recalled that the community leaders had earlier petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) on the matter but lamented that the anti-graft agency was yet to do anything on the matter.

“We are constrained to do this briefing against the background of the graveyard silence on the matter before our indefatigable Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) even after a reminder letter was sent to the new Chairman of the Commission on the 30th of October, 2023 and 12th January, 2024.

“Though, we were invited by the Commission to the Zonal Office at Port Harcourt in Rivers State having received our petition to attest to it, and a subsequent reminder as earlier mentioned, we are worried about the slow pace which is giving an impression that indeed Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa and his cohorts are above the law and as such can neither be invited nor prosecuted.

“We are aware that within the arena of our laws, no one is above the law. We are therefore using this medium to draw the attention of the anti-graft agency to act swiftly in the interest of the downtrodden Oil and Gas Producing Communities in Delta State that are at the receiving end of negative environmental degradation as a result of oil exploration and exploitation activities which has destroyed our traditional occupation of fishing and crop farming with nothing tangible to show in our communities,” Mulade said

The group said that while it has faith in the ability of the anti-graft agency to take appropriate actions, any further delay would create the wrong impression, and encourage continuous diversion and misappropriation of the derivation funds.

They therefore charged President Bola Tinubu, to prevail on the anti-graft agency to act swiftly to convince the citizenry that the administration is poised to confront head-on the menace of corruption that has been the bane of development in the country.