Derele Edun: My Fashion Rooted In Culture, Heritage

Nigeria’s most sought after TV personality and red carpet Host, Denrele Edun, has built a career worthy of emulation and studying in the entertainment industry. Edun built his career step by step, from being a red carpet Host, to music video vixen and into the Nollywood big screen. He has featured in a few movies in the past but this past Easter, he made a bold statement as he starred in two blockbuster movies, ‘Owambe Thieves’ and ‘Asoebi Diaries’. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, he speaks about his non-stop fashion statement in Agbada and why the red carpet culture in Nigeria entertainment has become a movement, an event on its own

We have always known you are adventurous with fashion but recently, you have been taking your fashion a notch higher. What’s informing the decision?



Fashion is in the clothes but style is in the wearer. Everyone can buy fashion but style, you have to own. Style for me is when they are running you out of town but you make it look like you are leading the parade, and best of all, style is an expression of individualism and an extension of my personality.

Presently, it’s like you have been on Agbada frenzy. Is it a new found love in fashion?



As I would say, my fashion is now soaked in culture, draped in heritage and I think the wave of my Agbada frequency kick started officially last year. And this was when I hosted the red carpet of the premiere of ‘Beast of two Worlds’ and I decided to go all out on that Agbada level and I loved it and it’s so easy to wear.

But then above all, I think it’s for the culture, for me.

When it comes to fashion, what is that one thing you have not done or cannot do?



I’ve won everything. The only thing I would never wear is a thong. I don’t think I can ever wear a thong because of my natural endowment as a man. I have had international designers send me thongs, but I can’t just wear them.

But I think I’ve won practically everything. And here’s the thing. When I started wearing elevated shoes, everybody crossed me. Now, every male out there is wearing elevated shoes. There’s a certain inch to the heel most men wear now. Everybody’s rocking that now. The trend is crazy. And I always say the higher the shoes, the closer to heaven.

Is there any time that you will stop rocking such high heel shoes?



These shoes are an expression of my individualism because I like to play with both genders. As I always say, I am my Sugar Daddy. I have a strong masculine side designed to take care of my feminine side. So, I balance it beautifully. But at the same time, I do it in a very refined way that even if it might look unconventional to you and you don’t understand the narrative, somehow, you will pause and admire something that would speak to you. And it would always arrest attention anywhere I go.

About the kind of shoes you wear, considering your age, do you do certain exercises to help with the pain that comes with standing in those shoes?



I wear 6 inches heels just to elevate myself. I have gotten to a premiere and there were no seats when I got in the Cinema. So, I stood from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m in my shoes. When I reached home, my feet hear am. I’m going to be 44 this year. I have started running as a form of exercise but most times, I have to hide and camouflage, so that people don’t know its me and distract me from the workout but somehow, they still find me out

The thing is that with the Denrele brand, it’s a brand that is not only relatable and accessible, but every demography can relate. So, my street credibility, maybe because I’m an Ebutte Meta boy, it’s on the high.

So, if I enter anywhere, they know.

Would it be right if you are called a trendsetter?



If you say I am a trendsetter, I’ll take that in good stride. If you say, “culture shaper”, I’ll take that in good stride. Because I mean, again, I would say that my portfolio of work is the most undervalued and underappreciated in the industry. I started out in 1994 and I single-handedly revolutionised the red carpet culture in Nigeria.

The red carpet culture, nobody really paid attention until I made it an event on its own. So now, people just come to the red carpet and don’t care about events. And back then, when I still work with a music channel, government parastatal, politicians do come. I had a way of just always making people feel good about themselves.

I engage you well. I’m a body language expert. So, over the years, I worked with a lot of brands. We’ve made the red carpet a special experience. When you meet me, you get an experience. So, trendsetter, I’ll take that. That’s a compliment. I love the acolades.

You once said you love children and will love to have your own child someday. Is that still in the books?

I don’t know if I’m ready to have one right now. If I have a child now at 44, if I’m now 50, the child will be six and I will be running after the kids. I’m still thinking about it, because I will love to be fully involved in the child’s life.

What about marriage?

I told my mother, I don’t think I’m intrested in the narrative of marriage. I respect the institution of marriage so much; it’s sacred to me and I will not want to get into something and get out of it faster than I got into it. So, make I calm down.

Of course, I’m very open to that idea of children. I love children.

What is one thing you would say is the biggest challenge of red carpet culture in Nigerian entertainment?

First and foremost, a lot of industry colleagues, and let me use the word celebrities, do not pay heed to the red carpet culture anymore. They treat red carpet presenters wrongly. At times, they gauge before they talk to you.

Everybody is there to do a job. And if you do not indulge a red carpet interviewer, it tells on them when they get back to the office. So, when you are coming to an event, you should know what you’re in for. If you cannot do it, then go and get a 9-5. You already know what you’re getting yourself into. That’s one.

Then secondly, we need to pay homage to photographers, videographers, red carpet hosts, interns, because that’s a whole movement and industry on its own. I feel like they don’t get the right accolades and recognition they deserve.

I want to take you on this particular brand. A lot of foreign fashion brands are coming into Nigeria. Yes. What is it about Nigerian fashion industry that is attracting this trend?

Nigerians spend very well. When we want to buy, we go all out and a lot of the foreign brands, international brands, know the buying power of Nigerians.

Even in the Diaspora, Africans in the Diaspora, Nigerians mostly, for instance, you even go to like the nightclubs in South Africa, Nigerians are buying and emptying the bar. You set up in Lagos, Nigeria, you’re guaranteed that you’re going to make sales.

Even when the Fenty brand came, they single-handedly singled out Lagos as a selling point and a marketplace. Gone are the days you have to know somebody to sell your brand now. I mean digital media has made it easy. If the likes of Maki O can be won by Michelle Obama. If Oprah Winfrey can patronise Deola Sego, if Prime Minister Theresa May can wear Emmy Kasbit, Nigerian brands are a force to be recknoned with.

Now, foreign brands coming in, we Nigerians like to be in the know. We like to be in the show. We like to be part of the movement. So, when it’s hot hot, we are there. And I know that the Dune brand will deliver. I know the brand right from London. So, this is definitely a brand that a lot of people would find accountable, and their products are known for longevity and consistency and above all self-definition.

They single themselves out from every other luxury brand out there.

