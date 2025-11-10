Deregulation: S&P Advises Nigeria To Learn From Ghana, Zambia

Nigeria needs to learn vital lessons from Ghana and Zambia to make its deregulation to work well, Analyst, Fuels and Refining, S&P Global Commodity Insights, Mr. Dumdisi Awanen, has said.

Making a presentation during webinar over the weekend, he said there was need for Nigeria to ensure transparency in the operation of its deregulated regime. He added that there should be efficient regulatory agencies to ensure that players in the sector comply with relevant laws and guidelines as well as protect consumers from unfair competition and exploitation.

Deregulation in the downstream sector means removing government controls, allowing market forces to determine prices, and promoting competition among industry players.

It involves removing restrictions on the supply and distribution of petroleum products, enabling participants to set their own prices based on market supply and demand. Awanen urged Nigeria to learn from Ghana since Ghana deregulated its downstream sector many years ago before Nigeria did.

According to him, “It would be good to have a first case study on the case of Ghana for the main reason being that Ghana is first of all in West Africa. It’s one of the most liberalized markets in Africa as well. And maybe more importantly, it’s a market that began its liberalization journey in 2015. It is many years ahead of Nigeria.

It’s interesting to see, so many ways Nigeria can learn when it comes to liberalization. it’s interesting to see what information we can glean from the experience now that they’ve been in this configuration for about a decade now. “So, one of the interesting things that Ghana put in place is something you can call a price window.

They have an indicative maximum price, but also a price flow. So, the maximum price again is meant to prevent arbitrary high comp prices and to make sure that consumers are protected. “And at the same time, they do have a price flow, which is the minimum price at which you can sell products.

It was put in place mainly to prevent unnecessary pricing and also unsustainable business practices. One example of this was when the industry started deteriorating. We saw that there were some small players specifically who would apply a lot of all products and assets from all distributors in the aim of being in the market.

So, what they do is they start to sell their products at costs, at prices that don’t cover costs. And that led to a lot of difficulty in the system because you had companies who were defaulting on their loans because they weren’t able to be in the market ultimately. And that also replicated on both distributors who extended these loans.

So, that was a particular place to prevent that. Just to talk about the pricing. So, this is how it is priced.” He added: “In Ghana, they have what they call an extra-finding price. So, basically, the price at which you acquire the products from the refinery.

So, it’s basically the cost of importing the products in addition to instruments. And on top of that, so they add various taxes, various enemies. “So, for the maximum prices, we work with the assumption of the highest level of margins. And for the lower price, you have what with the assumption of lower margins.

So, what’s interesting here is that, so it’s not a fixed price system. It’s not a completely liberalized price system. But you do still have, as a market perspective, the new way to fix your prices on the upper band or the maximum on the lower band. So, you can compete if you want to increase volume.

“You might think about approaching your prices closer to the floor. But if you think it might be more interesting to raise your margins, you can also do that. So, it leads to a situation where companies are allowed to compete, but within a kind of framework.

“So, something that’s also been put in place by Ghana is a National Petroleum Authority, which is the authority responsible for supervising the downstream industry in the country. It’s a daily price reporting.

So, how this works is that on the National Petroleum Authority’s website, you have daily prices for all of the players in the downstream industries.

And what this does is, it leads the possibility to consumers first of all, so they can see which marketer is offering the best prices and they can make their consumer decisions based on that fact. And they also have a very robust quality testing system. “There is a report published in October.

At the top is the regulated specs in Ghana. And it’s very interesting because you also see the vessel that’s landed in the ports. You have the name of the vessel and you have the results of the testing and how it matches up with the national specs. And this is also applicable for refineries.

This is essential for refineries because we you refine and you also see results of the testing in the market. “So, this is something that is honestly quite good when it comes to transparency.

Very few, even more developed markets and more sophisticated markets have this level of data. They even have maybe an annual report at the end of the year where they may be given a high-level form of results in terms of your testing.”

He described Zambia as another country that Nigeria should learn some of the strategies it adopted in its liberalization. He said Zambia would be situated around the moderate, liberalized markets, but more interestingly, the liberalization of a specific asset, which is its pipeline.

He said: “Zambia is a landlocked country, so it’s fully reliant on importing into small product amounts. And what it does is it imports products primarily from Tanzania in Dar Sallam, and it also imports some quantities from Bayra, which is in Mozambique.

So, the pipeline was initially a group pipeline because Zambia used to have a refinery up until 2021, but in 2021, the refinery shot down. “So, the government took the decision to convert the pipeline into a diesel pipeline.

So, now, virtually all of the imports of diesel into Zambia come from the pipeline, as opposed to gasoline, (fuel) or maybe general imports to transit towards Zambia by road, which is, of course, a longer route. It is more expensive as well.