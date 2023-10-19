Deregulation Reducing Purchasing Power of Nigerians –PwC

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) International Limited has said that deregulation of the energy sector will exert pressure on affordability for all Nigerians. It noted that all major energy sources, such as fuel, cooking gas, kerosene and diesel, have been deregulated by the government.

According to it, this meant that their prices were likely to align with international oil price trends. It therefore said the implication is that it will exert pressure on real income, given the persistently high inflation rate (26.72% as of September 2023) and stagnant national minimum wage in the short term.

These were contained in its October 2023 Nigeria Economic Outlook seen by Daily Telegraph yesterday. The report also said that the energy pressure points are increased by international oil price hikes, which have reduced consumers’ purchasing power.

According to it, while petroleum product prices could rise the price of petrol might not rise in sync with other products due to potential partial subsidy reintroduction to mitigate the impact, especially if the minimum wage remained unchanged and there are no adequate palliative measures for the less privileged.

Part of the report stated: “Input costs will continue to pass through to consumer prices, further worsening the affordability of goods and services in the economy in the short to medium term.”

The Outlook further said the transportation and storage sector in Nigeria noticed a notable contraction due to the removal of the petrol subsidy by the Federal Government which led to higher petrol prices.