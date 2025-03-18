Deregulation: ‘N15.42trn Fuel Import Confirms Policy’s Success’

Share

Nigeria’s importation of N15.42 trillion worth of petrol in 2024 despite the commencement of operation by Dangote Refinery and Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) confirms that deregulation of the oil sector is on course, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria has said.

The National Public Relations Officer, IPMAN, Mr. Chinedu Ukadike, in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, said regardless of domestic refining, there has not been restriction to importation of petroleum products.

He stated that Nigeria was practicing deregulation or liberalised economy, so there are no impediments to importation of fuel.

Ukadike said: “Deregulation means that there will be competition and free flow of petroleum products, both those that are locally produced and imported products.

There is no way in a deregulated economy you will not have liberalisation of the markets. “Any attempt of clinching or any attempt to stop the liberalisation of the market will bring us back to the regulated economy.

So, the issue of importation is enshrined in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). It is enshrined there. “You can import petroleum products, you can also export.

Once the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) gives you a licence to import, you import.

“If they give you a licence to export, you export. So, the issue of importing petroleum products or any other commodity into Nigeria for consumption of fellow Nigerians is not forbidden because that’s the liberalisation of the markets.

“If we now say no, that we can only patronise products that are only refined in Nigeria, it means that if products are cheaper outside the country, it will not compete with the rates that are being sold here in Nigeria. So, it is a competition.

Both international and local are competing to gain the market. That is the beauty of deregulation.” The IPMAN boss stated that marketers would buy from where they have better offers and more business advantage or profit.

He said there was no business justification for a marketer to ignore where there are better incentives and cheaper prices and patronise somewhere else.

He noted that business motives were primarily driven by profit prospects. According to him, though importation may put pressure on the nation’s foreign exchange, such pressure may be balanced by more profit, which can be ploughed back into the economy and boost businesses, industrialisation and other economic activities.

He also said that getting cheaper imported products would reduce prices of petroleum products, enhance cheaper transportation, boost marketing of produce and other agricultural activities, reduce cost of living, and improve people’s living standard as well as facilitate the commencement or operation of other businesses.

He also called on transporters to reduce their fares as the oil marketers respond to changes in their businesses by reducing the prices of petroleum products.

Ukadike said: “Margin is the cheapest rate of export price. Dangote is selling N825 per litre and Matrix imports and its landing cost is N774 or export price. We need to patronise it.

“There is no difference in your tank between imported and exported fuel. There is no difference. The most important thing is trying to get some deals that will be advantageous to his pocket.

The competition has started. That is the beauty of deregulation. “We are driven by availability. Now, the issue of availability has been conquered. Dangote said he has over 600 million liters of petroleum products in his refinery.

Well, on the issue that importation may be dealing with forex but it is bringing down the price of petroleum products. And drastically, it will force down the price of local commodities.

All this high price and energy is affecting the price of products, even the price of transportation.

“We independent marketers are also calling on the Nigerian Union of Transport Workers to relatively look at the cost of petroleum products at the pump and change the price of transportation to be able to suit when they have taken it high.

“Since the product was around N1,200, N1,500, they hiked their prices of buses and taxis. They will now be able to bring it down. Now, they are buying at per litre for N825, N850, even N900, they have not changed transportation fares.

“We are also appealing to them to be reflective in terms of price change. It is not only the independent marketers who will change their pump prices.

Let all our commuters, let all our marketers, let all our traders, reflect with the driving force of the minor supply in the energy sector.”

Recall that the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) recently resumed operations at its old plant, which by then was said to be producing at 60,000bpd.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), fuel import costs by Nigeria hit a record N15.42 trillion in 2024, an increase of 105.3 per cent from N7.51 trillion in 2023.

This astronomical rise has been attributed to the about 40.9 per cent depreciation of the naira, which substantially inflated import costs in local currency terms, even if dollardenominated prices remained relatively stable.

In 2020, Nigeria spent N2.01 trillion on fuel imports. By 2021, the fuel import costs rose by 126.9 per cent to N4.56 trillion, which showed a sharp increase in import dependence and glob al price fluctuations.

In 2022, import costs increased by 69.1 per cent to N7.71 trillion. This was said to have been caused by rising crude oil prices and Nigeria’s inability to refine a significant portion of its fuel needs locally.

