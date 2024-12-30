Deregulation: Lokpobiri Pays Unscheduled Visit To Filling Stations

Share

The Minister of State Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heinekein Lokpobiri, on Saturday paid an unscheduled visit to some petrol stations in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the random visist was to enable him to ascertain the status of petrol supply following the Federal Government’s deregulation of the downstream sector.

Lokpobiri, who visited the Rainoil filling station at Edepie, was accompanied by officials of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA).

The minister also visited an NNPC retail outlet also at Edepie, Rano Oil at Opolo, and NNPC mega filling station on the Sani Abacha expressway.

At the filling stations he visited the minister requested the pump attendants to dispense fuel to enable him ascertain that the fuel being sold to the public was commensurate with the displayed price.

