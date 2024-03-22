Deregulation: Diesel Records Increased Prices in 3 States

Three states, Akwa Ibom, Gombe and Kwara paid the highest average price for a litre of automotive gas oil, popularly known as diesel in the preceding month of February as a result of enforcement of deregulation policy on automotive gas by the government. The Federal Government had stopped subsidy on diesel and kerosene in 2004 and 2016 respectively.

Data on automotive gas (diesel oil) for the month of February released on Wednesday by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) listed Akwa Ibom state as paying as much as N1,525.00 per liter, Gombe State (N1,500.00) and Kwara (N1,444.00) for the same product. Overall, NBS said average retail price of diesel paid by consumers increased by 50.20 per cent on a year-on-year basis from a lower cost of N836.91 per litre recorded in the corresponding month of last year (i.e., February 2023) to a higher cost of N1,257.06 per litre in February 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, an increase of 9.02 per cent was recorded from N1,153.01 in the preceding month of January 2024 to an average of N1,257.06 in February 2024. Relatedly, three states, Adamawa, Kano and Katsina paid the lowest price for a litre of diesel in February, NBS said. It said a litre of diesel sold for N1,037.50 in Adamawa state, sold N1,111.43 in Kano state and sold N1,125.00 in Katsina.

The zonal representation of the average price of diesel showed that South South zone had the highest price of N1,343.09 while South West zone had the lowest price N1,164.05 when compared with other zones. Similarly, the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) commonly known as petrol varies across states and regions. The average retail price paid by consumers for February 2024 was N679.36, indicating a 157.57 per cent increase when compared to the value recorded in February 2023 (N263.76).

Comparing the average price value with the previous month (.i.e. January 2024), the average retail price also increased by 1.66 per cent from N668.30. On state profile analysis, Zamfara State had the highest average retail price for Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) at N750.43, Kebbi and Taraba states were next, with N746.67 and N710.56, respectively. On the other side, Kwara, Ogun and Benue states had the lowest average retail prices at N650.00, 650.83 and 652.73 respectively.

