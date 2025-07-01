Deregister Dormant Political Parties, Rep Tells INEC

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Oluwole Oke, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to restore integrity to Nigeria’s political system by deregistering dormant political parties.

He warned that the unchecked proliferation of inactive and opportunistic political platforms is fast becoming a liability to the country’s democratic progress.

Oke, who made the call yesterday at a Constituents engagement in Ijesa North, Osun state, drew the attention to what he described as a dangerous trend in which political parties that neither field candidates nor maintain any administrative or national structure continue to exploit the party registration system for financial and political gain.

The lawmaker, who represents Oboku/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun state said “While INEC’s role as an election management body often dominates public discourse, its equally important responsibility as the registrar and regulator of political parties has not been given the attention it deserves.

He said: “Our democracy is under threat, not from the absence of parties, but from the abundance of parties without purpose. “We are witnessing a troubling surge in political entities that are dormant during campaigns, invisible at polling units.”