Derda Promotions Mourns Godwin Kabaka Opara

Derda Promotions on Friday announced the passing of legendary artist, Godwin Kabaka Opara, an icon who pioneered and revolutionized Highlife music, on Thursday, March 21st, 2024.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by Ammarachi Anyanwu, Chief Operating Officer of Derda Promotions.

Kabaka was a talented and beloved songwriter and guitarist who brought joy to countless fans with his infectious highlife music.

Godwin Kabaka Opara’s musical journey spanned several decades, genres, and bands. He co-founded The Oriental Brothers International Band in 1973, a Highlife powerhouse known for its socially conscious lyrics, instrumental mastery, and authentic sound that resonated with millions across Africa and beyond.

In 1976, Kabaka embarked on a solo career, forming The Kabaka International Guitar Band. He continued to produce high-quality Highlife music, releasing fourteen albums and creating hits like “Mangala Special,” which earned him the prestigious Award.

He also experimented with Ezebongo rhythms, showcasing his versatility and creativity. Later, he joined forces with The Imo City Band, further solidifying his status as a Highlife legend.

With the support of Derda Promotions, Kabaka made a triumphant return in September 2023 with the album “The Return of Kabaka.” which had over a million streams and trended as one of the top 100 albums worldwide.

Kabaka’s passion for music was infectious, and his dedication to his craft was an inspiration to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed by his Derda Promotions family, his family, fans, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.