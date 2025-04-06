Derby, relegation battle as NPFL resume

Share

With the Nigeria Premier Football League resuming this weekend with a set of MatchDay 32 games, there will be two derby on the horizon while Akwa United will hope to continue their survival battle against another team battling the drop, Nasarawa United.

There will also be a continental qualification faceoff as Remo Stars take on Rivers United In a top-of-the-table clash.

The Southwest derby will see Shooting Stars hosting ‘Baby of the League’ Ikorodu City at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan with a maximum of three points as the target for the home team as they continue their quest to return to continental football while Ikorodu City continue to bite more than they can chew and will hope to dominate the derby as well.

The Enyimba International Stadium, Aba, will witness another first derby with Enyimba taking on Abia Warriors in the Abia derby.

The Abia Derby — a fixture steeped in rivalry and significance. Enyimba, the record winner of the league, sit just outside the top three and need a win to stay in the continental race.

Abia Warriors, slightly ahead in the standings, are also chasing a top-four finish.

Rivers United, still aiming for a top-four finish, host first-placed Remo Stars in a crucial encounter. A win would cut their eight-point gap at the top down to five, keeping their slim title hopes alive.

For Remo Stars, three points here would not only strengthen their title challenge but also see them take a commanding lead at the top of the table, going 11 points clear of their closest rivals.

At the Lafia City Stadium, Lafia, the clash between Nasarawa United and Akwa United is a textbook relegation battle with both entrenched in the bottom four, and every point from now on is critical.

Nasarawa will count on home advantage and recent form to grab a much-needed win that could boost their survival hopes. Akwa United, however, have shown resilience on the road lately and will be eager to avoid defeat.

Other games this weekend will see Plateau United hosting Kwara United while Sunshine Stars will be the guest of Lobi Stars with survival the biggest thing on their mind.

Katsina United will take on Bayelsa United with Niger Tornadoes also playing host to El-Kanemi Warriors.

