Derby Drama: Inter Aim To Crush Milan’s Title Hopes

The battle for the Serie A title and Champions League places will take centre stage this weekend when fierce rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan clash in the highly anticipated Derby della Madonnina at the San Siro.

The Matchday 28 encounter could prove decisive in the race for the Scudetto, as AC Milan attempt to halt the momentum of league leaders Inter Milan.

Inter currently hold a commanding 10-point advantage over their city rivals at the top of the table and have not suffered a league defeat since the last meeting between both sides in November.

On that occasion, American forward Christian Pulisic scored the decisive goal to secure victory for Milan.

The Rossoneri will be hoping for a similar outcome this time around as they aim to keep their fading title hopes alive.

Another defeat could effectively hand the Scudetto to their bitter rivals. Milan head into the clash with a number of injury concerns.

Pulisic is still struggling for full fitness, which could see Christopher Nkunku handed a starting role in attack.

There are also doubts over defenders Matteo Gabbia and Davide Bartesaghi ahead of the derby.

Inter, meanwhile, will also have to cope with- out key striker Lautaro Martínez, who remains sidelined with a calf injury.

There are additional concerns surrounding Ange-Yoan Bonny, who is still recovering from a recent injury setback.

The absence of Martínez could open the door for rising star Francesco Pio Esposito to make his first start in the famous Milan derby.

The 20-year-old forward has impressed with his recent performances and may be given the opportunity to lead Inter’s attack in one of the biggest fixtures of the season.

Esposito has previously enjoyed success against Milan at youth level and will be eager to replicate that form on the senior stage.

His recent displays have also put him ahead of Marcus Thuram in the pecking order, increasing the likelihood of him playing a key role in the match.

With Inter sitting comfortably at the top of the table, victory in Sunday’s derby would deal a major blow to Milan’s hopes of mounting a late title challenge.

However, derbies are often unpredictable, and Milan will be counting on the backing of their supporters to inspire a performance capable of shaking up the Serie A title race.