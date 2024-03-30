Der Klassiker live on StarTimes

Borussia Dortmund will travel to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich in a crucial Bundesliga clash. Bayern won the reverse fix- ture 4-0, with Harry Kane scor- ing a hat-trick. This epic match between these two German giants, Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dort- mund, will air live on World Football channel on StarTimes at 6:30pm, Saturday evening. While Bayern’s dominance in the league seems to be fad- ing with Bayer Leverkusen leading by 10 points, they’ll be looking to secure a win against Dortmund.

The good news for Bayern fans is that Harry Kane is set to return from injury and will feature in the match. Bayern need to complete the double over their rivals to cling onto any hope of catching Leverkusen, while Dortmund are in danger of dropping out of the top four. For football fans in Lagos, Bundesliga will be hosting a Klassiker Watch Party at the Common Ground at the LSD- PC Estate in Meiran, Ojokoro Local Council Development Area, in Lagos.