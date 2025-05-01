Deputy Speaker: Workers Play Pivotal Role

Share

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has commended Nigerian workers for their resilience, acknowledging their pivotal role in the nation’s development.

In a statement commemorating the 2025 International Workers’ Day, Kalu noted the efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to enhance the welfare of the civil servants, particularly the swift approval of the increased minimum wage by the National Assembly.

He urged Nigerians to remain patient and supportive, emphasising that the economic reforms embarked upon by the administration will yield long-term benefits.

Kalu also stressed the importance of collective effort and unity in overcoming the nation’s challenges, charging the workers to stand in solidarity with the government. Assuring that better days lie ahead, the deputy speaker wished the workers a successful celebration.

