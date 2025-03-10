Deputy Speaker Urges SEDC To Prioritise Devt

Share

The House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu has urged the South East Development Commission (SEDC) to prioritise development of the region.

Speaking at a reception for the board of the SEDC and stakeholders’ engagement hosted by Prince Arthur Eze to round off the visit of the management team over the weekend, he the commission’s ultimate goal is to drive growth and development in the region.

Kalu, represented by the Deputy Minority Whip of the House George Ozodinobi, said the commission’s success relies on partnership, not politics.

He said: “The SEDC is not just another institution; it is the engine room of renewal, the architect of a modern South East that matches our spirit of enterprise with the necessary infrastructure and support.

“It will rebuild what was broken, ignite industries, empower our youth, and give new life to the creative and technological prowess that has always defined us.

“We must remember that a river that forgets its source will soon run dry. As we embrace development, let us remain anchored in our values—hard work, integrity, and communal progress. “The greatness of a people is not measured by the wealth of individuals but by the prosperity of the many.”

