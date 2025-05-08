Deputy Speaker Seeks US Partnership For Electoral Reforms, Women Representation

Share

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has advocated for partnership with the United States government to support Nigeria’s efforts in promoting gender equity and electoral reforms.

Kalu made the call during during a meeting with a delegation from the US Embassy in Nigeria led by Mr. David Frost, a political counsellor and Cassandra Carrony at the National Assembly yesterday in Abuja.

The deputy speaker, who also chairs the House Committee on Constitution Review said the collaboration would be on 3 key areas of technical expertise, advocacy and capacity building.

He emphasised the need to share comparative insights on gender responsive electoral systems; amplify stakeholder engagement with civil society, media, political parties and co-create a women’s legislative leadership programme to train future female lawmakers.

He said: “How do we partner with the US? We seek the US Embassy support in various areas, technical expertise, share comparative insight on gender responsive, elec toral system.

Share