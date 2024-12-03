Deputy Speaker Seeks Urgent LG Reform

Share

The House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu yesterday emphasised the need to reform local government administration.

He made the call at the opening of a national dialogue organised by the House Committee on Review of the Constitution Represented by Majority Leader Julius Ihonvbere, Kalu said the local governments being the closest to citizens are crucial to ensuring the delivery of essential services and enhancing democratic participation.

He said: “The current state of local government council areas in Nigeria leaves much to be desired. “Issues of limited autonomy constrained financial independence and weakened administrative capacity have continued to hinder their effectiveness.

“Together, we have the potential to lay the groundwork for a reform process that will transform local governance in Nigeria, ensuring that no community is left behind in our collective pursuit of progress and prosperity.”

The Deputy Speaker said the national dialogue offers a platform for stakeholders to deepen their understanding of the issues, align their strategies, and build a coalition to champion the cause of local government reform.

He said: “Today, we convene not only to discuss a critical aspect of governance but also to reaffirm our collective commitment to advancing democratic principles and sustainable development at the grassroots level.

“This convening exemplifies the importance of collaboration and dialogue in addressing national challenges.”

