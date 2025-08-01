Deputy Speaker Seeks Support For Special Seats’ Bill, Urges Unity

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has asked Nigerians to rally behind the Reserved Seats Bill, urging his colleagues to vote in favour of its passage.

He said that the move will help shore up Nigeria’s low percentage of female representation in government, currently standing at less than 4%, and increase it to at least 10%.

Kalu made the plea while giving his remarks at the Australian High Commission Reception and Film event in Abuja to celebrate National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee ( NAIDOC) 2025 in Abuja.

The Reserved Seats Bill, sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, aims to increase the female representation in the Senate, House of Representatives, and Houses of Assembly, with one seat reserved for a woman in each state.

Kalu emphasised that the bill is not intended to threaten the positions of the male legislators but rather to provide opportunities for women to add value to the governance space.

He said: “We have the reserved seats bill in our nation at the moment. That bill is for the government to have more inclusiveness, so that we can celebrate the power of women, beyond sports, beyond family management, but in the governance space.

“If we believe and trust women to do what they do, we can also trust women to handle affairs of the governance of our country beyond what it is at the moment.

“So, I urge you to urge your friends, the development partners, all non-governmental organisations to throw in more support in the advocacy of what is before us now as a parliament.

“We are soon going to be voting on how to include more women through these reserved seats. And to break it down, that bill says, let’s have one seat reserved for a woman in a state.

“It’s not too much, but it will help us shore up our percentage from what it is now, which is less than 4% but at least 10%. It won’t stop us as Nigerians.

“So, we need you as our allies, friends, the Honourable Members who are in this room. It is not a threat to us. The details of that bill state that they are not coming to contest with the men to reduce their positions.

“We are saying let there be a separate seat for the women in the Senate, House of Representatives and the Houses of Assembly and together, we begin to show that women are there to add value, not to threaten our position. We can do it. We can give women a chance.”

Kalu also called for unity amongst Nigerians, irrespective of their tribe and religion. He encouraged the people to take a cue from Australians who have embraced unity in their diversity.

“That is one of the things and lessons we will take, the ability to accommodate one another, to believe that though we are different, we are the same. That in our diversity is our beauty. It’s not a disadvantage. It’s a strength because everyone has something to bring to the table.

“In Australia, all religions are tolerated, all languages are tolerated. All cultures are tolerated. It’s a lesson we must take back to our places, to our different states, to our various religions, to our various cultures.

“Let us begin to accommodate one another more than we are doing at the moment, knowing truly that the beauty of our nation is in our diversity”, Kalu said.