Deputy Speaker Seeks Stronger Nigeria-UK Parliamentary Ties, Fair Immigration Policies

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called for a stronger parliamentary cooperation between Nigeria and the United Kingdom (UK) to foster mutual benefits.

Kalu made the call yesterday when he received in audience the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Africa) for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, United Kingdom, Lord Collins of Highbury accompanied by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery and other officials.

Kalu extolled the economic ties existing between both countries, emphasizing the need for improvement. He said: “Nigeria, with a population exceeding 230 million, is Africa’s largest economy.

In 2024, our economy demonstrated a growth rate of 3.4%, marking our highest in a decade. “Total trade in goods and services between decade and Nigeria amounted to £7.2 billion in the four quarters leading to the end of Q4 2024.

“Within this, total UK exports to Nigeria were £5.3 billion (an increase of 3.2% compared to the previous year), while total UK imports from Nigeria stood at £1.9 billion.

“This indicates a trade surplus of £3.4 billion for the UK. Nigeria was the UK’s 38th largest trading partner during this period, accounting for 0.4% of total UK trade.

“Our bilateral partnership is multifaceted, as demonstrated by the Nigeria-UK Strategic Partnership agreed on November 4, 2024, and further reinforced by eight partnership agreements signed in September 2024, valued at approximately N589 billion (£272.6 million).

