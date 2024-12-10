Deputy Speaker Seeks Domestication Of Child Rights Act

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu Tuesday called on state governments that are yet to domesticate the Child Rights Act to do so, to address various challenges faced by children nationwide.

He made the appeal in his opening remarks in Abuja at the event marking the International Human Rights Day 2024, organized by his office, the European Union Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme and the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA).

Kalu also called for joint efforts towards eradicating child labour in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He lamented that the persistent issue of child labour and incomplete domestication of the CRA across all 36 states of our federation remains a significant challenge for the nation.

He stated that despite the legislative milestones achieved, such as the enactment of the Child Rights Act (CRA), 2003, children in Nigeria continue to face significant challenges, including abuse, neglect, exploitation, and systemic failures in the enforcement of their rights.

According to him, till date, 11 states are yet to gazette the CRA, leaving millions of children without the complete legal protections they deserve.

Another grave concern, He said is the persistent issue of child labour, as the National Child Labour Survey of 2022 revealed that 24 million of our 62.9 million children are engaged in child labour, many of whom are forced into exploitative and hazardous conditions.

He noted that the theme of this year’s IHR, “Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now: Advancing Rights and Protection for Children in Nigeria,” is apt and a call to action for all stakeholders—government, civil society, international partners, and the private sector—to unite in advancing the rights and protection of children in Nigeria.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the House of Representatives to prioritize the rights of children in all their legislative efforts.

Kalu said, “Ladies and gentlemen, this year’s theme, “Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now: Advancing Rights and Protection for Children in Nigeria,” speaks to the urgent need for action to secure the well-being of our children today, for their future and ours.

“Despite the legislative milestones we have achieved, such as the enactment of the Child Rights Act (CRA), 2003, children in Nigeria continue to face significant challenges. These include abuse, neglect, exploitation, and systemic failures in the enforcement of their rights”

