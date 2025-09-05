Deputy Speaker Resolves Indigenous Contractors Crisis With FG

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, yesterday brokered a truce bringing an end to the standoff between the Federal Government and indigenous contractors of Nigeria.

This came after the contractors, owed for months, staged a protest in Abuja. Following his appointment as Chairman of the House Special Committee on Budget Implementation by the Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, Kalu convened an expanded meeting with the contractors numbering over 80 across the country with their leadership for an open dialogue on the issue.

In attendance were also the Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, the Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr. Shamseldeen Ogunjimi and other top government officials. After a meeting that lasted over four hours, Kalu announced that all parties have resolved the issues in the interest of the economy.

Kalu’s intervention was hailed by the parties who said that it averted further disruptions, demonstrating the effectiveness of dialogue in resolving disputes. To this end, payments to contractors are expected to commence from Monday.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, the Deputy Speaker said a mutually beneficial agreement was reached, expressing his gratitude to the Speaker of the House and his colleagues for entrusting him with the responsibility. He also announced subsequent meetings later this month to evaluate progress.