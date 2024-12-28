Deputy Speaker Receives Over 3,000 Defectors To APC In Abia

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has welcomed over 3,000 new members from different political parties to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State.

The mass defection occurred in Akwete, Ndoki in the Ukwa East Local Government area of Abia during an empowerment programme by the member representing Ukwa East and Ukwa West Federal Constituency of the State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chris Nkwonta.

Addressing the gathering from Ukwa East and Ukwa West local government areas, Kalu revealed that an influx of new defections to the party is imminent.

The deputy speaker said that the defection is a reflection of the people’s gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, who has shown commitment to Igbo people’s development, especially through the creation of the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

He said that the establishment of the commission will essentially cater for the infrastructure needs of the region.

It will be recalled that Nkwonta, who chairs the House Committee on South East Development Commission recently defected to the APC from the PDP.

Kalu said: “The president has tried for Ndigbo. He is still trying for Ndigbo. He is the only man who remembered Ndigbo after 54 years when a promise of reconstruction, reconciliation and rehabilitation was made to Ndigbo.

“He came with the spirit of equity and fairness. He is a leader who believes in development. He signed the bill into law so that the damage caused by the Civil War would be rebuilt.

“As the leader of our party, he has asked us to galvanise the grassroots and bring them closer to the politics of development that he is bringing to the Igbo land.

“For taking this decision to join APC, it shall be well with you. APC has come closer to the people. On behalf of our party, we welcome you. We know who you are and what you are capable of doing.

“When this calibre of people left the PDP and other parties and joined the APC, what again is left? The parties have collapsed. Everybody is here. We will empower you to empower others”.

Kalu, who was also honoured with a chieftaincy title of “Enyioha of Ukwa Kingdom” urged the people to continue to support the government of President Tinubu, assuring that Ukwa East and Ukwa West Federal Constituency, Abia as a State and indeed, Igbo land will be benefit from more democracy dividends.

Some of the decampees included the former Deputy Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Emeka Stanley.

