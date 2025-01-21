Deputy Speaker Pledges Support For Education Sector

Share

The House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu yesterday pledged his support for initiatives that would boost the education sector.

Kalu gave the assurances when he received the University of Calabar (UNICAL) ViceChancellor Florence Obi and the Post-Graduate School Provost Enyong Ubana.

The professors came to brief the deputy speaker on the upcoming 50th anniversary/convocation lecture and the decision of the organising committee to make him the guest lecturer.

Recalling his days in the alma mater, Kalu said UNICAL instilled virtues of hard work, competition and patriotism in him and also moulded his character to contribute to nationbuilding.

He said: “As deputy speaker, I recognize the critical role that education plays in shaping the future of our nation. I’m dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote access to quality education, and I believe that UNICAL is uniquely positioned to play a leading role in this effort.”

Share

Please follow and like us: